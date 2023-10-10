Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 943 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,062 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.17. 977,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,540. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.