Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.20. 181,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,782. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

