WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.97

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 2258946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several analysts recently commented on WW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $226.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WW International by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

