Fulcrum Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after purchasing an additional 263,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.49. 871,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

