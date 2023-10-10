Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.40. 1,050,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,475. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

