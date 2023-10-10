Bank OZK Sells 3,994 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $157.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,580. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.37 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $423.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day moving average of $155.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

