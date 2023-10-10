Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CarMax Put Options (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,019 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 8,323 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Insider Activity at CarMax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.21. 800,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

