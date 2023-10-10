Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 635,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,384,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.40. 524,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

