Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,477 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 3.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,911,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,486,715. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

