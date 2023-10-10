QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

