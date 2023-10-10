Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,328 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,925,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,499,793. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

