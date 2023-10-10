First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $855.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $854.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $786.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

