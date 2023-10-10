Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.95. The stock had a trading volume of 129,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average is $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.