Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,757,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,104,000 after purchasing an additional 517,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,275,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,235,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,063,000 after purchasing an additional 231,410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,363. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.98 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.71.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2427 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

