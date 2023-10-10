Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 128,972 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 71,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,759. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

