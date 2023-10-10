Peak Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. 1,046,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,291. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.34 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

