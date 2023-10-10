American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,199,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.