AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

