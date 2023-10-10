Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after buying an additional 223,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 188,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,271. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.48. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

