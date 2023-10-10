LGT Group Foundation Purchases 5,343 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

AMD stock opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.