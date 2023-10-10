6,583 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.38. 7,252,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,633,469. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5,345.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

