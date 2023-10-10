Relaxing Retirement Coach Buys 110 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.46. The company had a trading volume of 550,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,990. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.