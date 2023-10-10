Grove Bank & Trust Sells 332 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,753. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $233.93 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.87. The firm has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

