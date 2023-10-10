Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for about 1.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $7,061,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR traded up $8.33 on Tuesday, hitting $152.13. 1,694,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.43.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.