BitShares One Day Volume Hits $581,101.98 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. BitShares has a total market cap of $26.98 million and approximately $581,101.98 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001498 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,105,870 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.