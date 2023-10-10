The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Trimmed by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,054. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

