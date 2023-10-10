Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,667 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

NASDAQ EA traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.42. 1,159,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

