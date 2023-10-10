Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 5,509 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,616. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

