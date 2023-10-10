Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Barclays PLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 15.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 923.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $554.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

