Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

SWK stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. 744,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

