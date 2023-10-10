Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

UHS stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

