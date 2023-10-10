Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.62. 490,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.