Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.09.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,618. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $218.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

