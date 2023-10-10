Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VO traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.86. The company had a trading volume of 341,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,249. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

