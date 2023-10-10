FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.53. 484,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,179. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.84.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

