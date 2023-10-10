Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 7,270 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $70,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.03. 681,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

