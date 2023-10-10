Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. 69,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.