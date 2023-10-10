Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 282,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.