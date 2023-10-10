Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. 187,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,874. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

