Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Dover by 6.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.26. The company had a trading volume of 177,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,752. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.