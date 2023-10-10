Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.45. 2,900,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,167. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.05.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

