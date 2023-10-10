Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 463,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,482. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

