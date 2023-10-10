Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.73. 232,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,116. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.36.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

