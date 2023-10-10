Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 30,997 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,997 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,744. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

