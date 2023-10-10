Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Generac by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $4.98 on Tuesday, hitting $108.42. 434,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.93.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Generac’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.74.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

