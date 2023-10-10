Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 26,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. 624,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,580. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

