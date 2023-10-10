Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 39,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Korn Ferry worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.21. 52,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $59.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

