Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Denny’s comprises about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 1.31% of Denny’s worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,752,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,516,000 after buying an additional 101,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Denny’s by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 567,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Denny’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 510,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DENN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,538.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 963,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,572.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $1,010,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Price Performance

Denny’s stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 210,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,478. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

(Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.