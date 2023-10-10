Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Tapestry worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

TPR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 2,402,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. Tapestry’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

