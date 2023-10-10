International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Raised by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 70.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 109,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 503,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

